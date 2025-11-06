A shocking video circulating on social media shows a catering vendor aboard the Andaman Express allegedly thrashing a passenger with a belt after he refused to pay extra for a meal. The incident reportedly occurred in August while the train was stationed at Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. The passenger, identified as Nihal (25) from Madhya Pradesh, had ordered a vegetarian thali and objected when he was charged INR 130 instead of the official INR 110. The vendor, angered by the refusal, returned with others and allegedly assaulted Nihal in front of stunned passengers. Attempts to file a complaint with the GRP in Bina reportedly failed, with officials claiming it wasn’t under their jurisdiction. The video, showing the violent attack, went viral and triggered massive outrage online, prompting the Railways to issue a clarification. Jhansi Division PRO Manoj Kumar said an inquiry had been initiated, but the Central Railway later stated that the video was old and falsely circulated to mislead people. Authorities urged users to verify facts before sharing such content, emphasising that no FIR related to the alleged incident was registered in Jhansi or nearby areas. Railways Passenger Beaten by Caterers After Complaining About Overcharging on Somnath Jabalpur Express, Railway Seva Responds As Video Goes Viral.

Man Thrashed on Andaman Express

झांसी में अंडमान एक्सप्रेस में पैसेंजर की “सेवा”करते वेंडर। रेलवे में वेंडरों का ऐसा आतंक हो गया है कि जैसे पहले बस अड्डे पर इनकी मनमानी चलती थी,अब ये ट्रेन के अंदर करने लगे हैं pic.twitter.com/TOYi0EmSPp — Narendra Nath Mishra (@iamnarendranath) November 5, 2025

Railways Responds As Video Goes Viral

