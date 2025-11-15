In a disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh, a man forcibly hugged and kissed a woman in Jhansi. According to Bharat Samachar, the incident took place at a bar in Jhandi. The incident, which was caught on camera, shows the man forcibly hugging and kissing a woman staffer at a bar in the city. It is reported that the man forcibly hugged and kissed the receptionist. After the incident, the accused, identified as Aman Agarwal, was arrested. Reacting to the video, Jhansi police said that the Navabad police station arrested the accused and later presented him before the court. The police also added that legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused under the relevant sections. Jhansi Shocker: Husband Throws Wife Off Roof After She Refuses to Have Sex With Him, Investigation Underway.

At a bar in UP's Jhansi, a man was seen forcibly hugging and kissing a woman staffer at a bar in the city. Video via @bstvlive pic.twitter.com/LIUuKq8uyh — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 15, 2025

Jhansi Police Says Accused Was Arrested

प्रकरण में थाना नवाबाद पुलिस द्वारा आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर माननीय न्यायालय के समक्ष पेश करते हुये सुसंगत धाराओं में विधिक कार्यवाही की गयी है। — Jhansi Police (@jhansipolice) November 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Jhansi Police), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

