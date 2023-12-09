Congress leader and caretaker Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, on Saturday, December 9, slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over their CM's face for the state. Speaking to the press, Ashok Gehlot said, "If Congress had not selected a CM for this long, then they (BJP) would have shouted a lot." Gehlot also said that in the Gogamedi case, he had to sign a document stating no objection to the NIA probe. "This should have been done by the new CM. For 7 days now, they (BJP) have not been able to select a CM. I want them to take a decision quickly," he added. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh CM Selection: BJP Appoints Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey, Vinod Tawde as Central Observers to Pick Chief Ministers.

Ashok Gehlot on Rajasthan BJP CM Face

#WATCH | On Rajasthan BJP CM face, Congress leader & caretaker CM Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot says, "If Congress had not selected a CM for this long, then they(BJP) would have shouted a lot. In the Gogamedi case, I had to sign document stating no objection to NIA probe. This should… pic.twitter.com/nF9vvyGcA2 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023

