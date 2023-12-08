New Delhi, December 8: The BJP on Friday appointed central observers to oversee selection of chief ministers for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. After getting approval from the party's Parliamentary Board, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pandey and party National General Secretary Vinod Tawde have been appointed as central observers for Rajasthan. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Results: Amid Suspense Over CM Face, Around 50 BJP MLAs Meet Vasundhara Raje

For Madhya Pradesh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and OBC Morcha National President K. Laxman and National Secretary Asha Lakra have been appointed. BJP Parliamentary Meeting: PM Narendra Modi Says, ‘Victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls Due to Hard Work, Team Spirit’

For Chhattisgarh, Union Tribal Minister Arjun Munda along with Union Ports, Shipping, Waterways and AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam have been made central observers.

