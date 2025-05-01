In a significant development amid the ongoing row over the proposed relocation of the Gauhati High Court, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has resigned from the Gauhati High Court Bar Association. In his letter, Sarma said the Bar’s opposition to the shift conflicted with the government’s and High Court's stance, placing him in a morally difficult position. He cited his decision as a step in favour of judicial reform and institutional progress. The Bar Association has strongly opposed the move to Rangmahal, North Guwahati, triggering tension between the bar and the bench. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Uses Passenger’s Charger on Emirates Flight to Dubai, Triggers Juice Jacking Concerns.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Resigns From Gauhati High Court Bar Association

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma resigns from Gauhati High Court Bar Association Earlier, State Advocate General (AG) Devajit Saikia had also resigned from the Bar association.@himantabiswa Read more: https://t.co/HnNjK10LkJ pic.twitter.com/3LaYbHjq1a — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) May 1, 2025

