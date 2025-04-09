Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared an earnest note after unintentionally keeping a fellow passenger’s charger and plug on an Emirates flight from Delhi to Dubai. The “kind young gentleman” lent the accessories mid-flight, but Sarma, having fallen asleep, couldn’t return them before the co-passenger disembarked. Posting from Amsterdam, Sarma apologised and requested the person to contact him for their return. "Unfortunately, he disembarked in Dubai while I was asleep, and I couldn’t return them. I’ve just now arrived in Amsterdam and feel deeply apologetic for not returning his belongings," Biswa said. He added, "If this message reaches him, please send me a direct message so I can arrange to return your charger and cable promptly. Thank you for your kindness, and I regret any inconvenience caused." While many lauded his humility, the incident sparked cybersecurity concerns online. A section of netizens warned about possible juice jacking — a cyberattack where malware can be transferred via USB ports or charging cables, potentially compromising sensitive data. Advising caution, users suggested Sarma have his device checked. ISRO Has Come On-Board To Install an Array of Satellites in Assam, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma After Meeting With ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Uses Passenger's Charger On Emirates Flight to Dubai

Today morning I traveled on an Emirates flight from Delhi to Dubai, where a kind young gentleman lent me his international plug and charging cable. Unfortunately, he disembarked in Dubai while I was asleep, and I couldn’t return them. I’ve just now arrived in Amsterdam and feel… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 8, 2025

People Express Juice Jacking Concern

Sir, hope it was not a juice jacking device. — Santosh Mishra (@mishra7_santosh) April 9, 2025

