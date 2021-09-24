After a video showing cameraman Bijoy Bonia stomping on an injured of a protester during the Sipajhar eviction drive in Assam went viral, the Assam Police have taken Bonia into custody. DGP Assam Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said in a tweet that he has asked the CID to investigate the matter.

Read the Tweet By DGP Assam Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta Here:

Currently in Sipajhar, taking stock of the ground situation. The cameraman who was seen attacking an injured man in a viral video has been arrested. As per wish of Hon. CM @himantabiswa I have asked CID to investigate the matter. Cameraman Bijoy Bonia is in @AssamCid 's custody. — DGP Assam (@DGPAssamPolice) September 23, 2021

