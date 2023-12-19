A massive fire broke out in Assam's Demaji today, December 19. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in a godown at Jonai Migom Dolung area in Demaj. Properties worth several lakh rupees were allegedly gutted in the fire. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Assam Fire: Properties Worth Lakhs Gutted in Massive Blaze in Guwahati; One Killed.

Blaze Erupts in Godown in Assam

#WATCH | Assam: Fire breaks out at a godown & properties worth several lakh rupees gutted in fire at Jonai Migom Dolung area in Demaji. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/NbNnV80bui — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)