In Assam’s Tinsukia town, a shopkeeper faced a dramatic lesson in civic responsibility when municipal workers returned a heap of garbage his store had illegally dumped on the road. The incident occurred Monday night around 9:30 pm in the Daily Bazar area, when an employee of a grocery and gift shop was caught discarding waste in public. On identifying the shop as the source, officials took an unusual step instead of levying a fine. The following morning, municipal workers arrived with an excavator, loaded the trash, and dumped it right in front of the closed shop. Video of the act quickly went viral, sparking public approval and amusement. Tinsukia Municipal Board chairman Pulak Chetia, while speaking to TOI, confirmed the shop was a repeat offender, justifying the stern yet symbolic action. Bihar: News Reporter Turns Real-Life Hero, Slaps Man for Hunting Innocent Birds in Supaul, Video Goes Viral.

Tinsukia Civic Body Dumps Shop’s Own Garbage Back at Doorstep

All shopkeepers in Tinsukia, Assam were asked to not throw garbage on the road. But one guy didn't listen and dumped garbage on the road. And next day, garbage was dumped in front of his shop by municipal board 😂 Maybe this is the only solution to keep streets clean. pic.twitter.com/BZr6lw8g3R — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) September 8, 2025

