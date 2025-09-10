In a dramatic incident from Supaul district of Bihar, a local news reporter turned into a real-life hero after catching a man hunting poor birds in the forest. The unidentified reporter confronted the man, who was hiding a tied white bird. When asked to reveal what he was concealing, the hunter reluctantly showed the bird, which was bleeding from injuries. Enraged at the cruelty, the reporter slapped him hard, calling out the inhumane act. The video, shared on Instagram by @streetdogsofbombay, quickly went viral, with netizens praising the reporter for his instant action. The caption read, “Instant Karma Caught on Camera! Nature has its protectors, and karma is quicker than you think.” Shocking Escape Caught on Camera in Bihar: 2 Girls at Begusarai Railway Station Lie Flat on Tracks as Goods Train Passes Over Them, Eyewitnesses Scream in Panic, Video Surfaces.

Reporter Slaps Man for Hunting Birds in Bihar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StreetdogsofBombay (@streetdogsofbombay)

