Tourist arrival in Assam crosses 1 crore for first time in history this year, announced Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday. Assam Tourism Development Corporation has been eyeing over one crore domestic traveller footfall since the beginning of this year, following a surge in tourists' interest in visiting the state. Foreign Tourist Arrivals Dropped from 10.93 Million in 2019 to 2.74 Million in 2020: Ministry of Tourism.

Assam Tourist Arrivals Cross 1 Crore Mark

Assam tourist arrivals cross 1 crore for the first time in history, tweets CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. pic.twitter.com/axxlPCsUV3 — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

