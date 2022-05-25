On Wednesday several areas in Guwahati reported waterlogging after rains lashed the city. Assam continues to reel under the aftermath of incessant rainfall that has affected over 7 lakh people in the state.

Check tweet:

Assam | Waterlogging in parts of Guwahati after rain lashed the city. The state continues to reel under the aftermath of incessant rainfall pic.twitter.com/7bYowmNhsp — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)