At least seven people have been injured after gunfire erupted Sunday at a Los Angeles park where a car show was being held. The LA Police Department said the shooting occurred around 3:50 p.m. at Peck Park in LA’s San Pedro neighbourhood. The LAPD tweeted it wasn’t an active shooter situation but provided no more information.

