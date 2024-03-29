A snow avalanche struck the Sonamarg area in Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, temporarily blocking the crucial Srinagar-Leh highway. According to reports, several tourists were stranded. Rescue efforts are underway, and more details are awaited. Avalanche in Sarbal Pic and Video: Massive Snowslide Hit Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg.

Avalanche in Sonamarg

VIDEO | Several tourists stranded as avalanche hits near Hung, #Sonamarg of Jammu and Kashmir. More details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/RP42LwctxA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)