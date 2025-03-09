In a shocking incident from Ayodhya, a newlywed couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances just a day after their wedding. The groom was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan, while the bride’s lifeless body lay on the bed inside their room. Concerned family members broke open the locked door after the couple did not wake up in the morning and were devastated to find them dead. The couple had tied the knot on March 7, and the bride had arrived at her new home on Saturday, with a reception planned for Sunday. Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of death, and further details are awaited. Ayodhya: Dalit Security Guard Beaten to Death in Uttar Pradesh.

Newlywed Couple Found Dead a Day After Marriage in Ayodhya

