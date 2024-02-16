Congress Treasurer Ajay Maken has asserted that all bank accounts belonging to the party have been frozen by the Income Tax department ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Maken condemned the action, alleging that it poses a grave threat to democracy in India. Maken said Income tax asked for ₹210 crore recovery from Youth Congress and Congress party. The crowdfunding money in our accounts has been frozen. Just 2 weeks before elections when the opposition's accounts are frozen, it is equivalent to freezing the democracy..." Supreme Court Verdict on Electoral Bonds Scheme: Congress Hopes Government Will Stop Resorting to ‘Such Mischievous Ideas’.

Ajay Maken’s Big Allegation

#WATCH | Congress Treasurer Ajay Maken says "We got information yesterday that banks are not honouring the cheque we are issuing. On further investigation, we got to know that the Youth Congress bank accounts have been frozen. The accounts of the Congress party have also been… pic.twitter.com/JsZL1FEy9d — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

