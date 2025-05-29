With May coming to an end soon, netizens are looking online to find out whether banks will be open or closed on Thursday, May 29. Although Thursday is a working day, banks will remain closed for business on May 29 in Himachal Pradesh on account of Maharana Pratap Jayanti. This week, banks will also stay shut on Sunday, June 1, because it is a weekend. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe a public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Bank Holidays May 26-June 1: Banks To Remain Closed for 3 Days Next Week, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

