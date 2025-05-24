The coming week, starting Monday, May 26 and ending Sunday, June 1, will see banks remaining closed for a few days. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list for May and June, banks will stay shut for business on Monday, May 26, in Tripura on the occasion of Kazi Nazrul Islam's birthday and Thursday, May 29, in Himachal Pradesh for Maharana Pratap Jayanti. Additionally, banks will remain closed for business on Sunday, June 1, as it is a weekly holiday. That said, banks will remain operational on Saturday, May 31, as it is the fifth Saturday of the month. Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday, May 24, 2025? Check Details.

Bank Holidays from May 26 to June 1

