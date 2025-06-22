In a disturbing case from Janakpur locality in Gaya district, Bihar, a woman named Nisha Kumari died under suspicious circumstances. Her father, Shravan Kumar, has accused her husband Abhishek Kumar of killing her over dowry demands. Married since 2015, Nisha reportedly faced increasing harassment after giving birth to two daughters. A shocking video now viral on social media shows Abhishek brutally assaulting Nisha in front of their crying children. Shravan alleged frequent monetary demands ranging from inr 20,000 to INR 50,000. Abhishek claims he was in Patna when told Nisha had consumed poison, but she died during treatment. Police have registered an FIR against Abhishek and his family and sent the body for post-mortem. The case has sparked public outrage, with many demanding swift justice after the video surfaced online. Aligarh Dowry Death: Woman Dies After Husband, In-Laws, Tharsh Her; Press Hot Iron on Private Parts.

Video of Assault Goes Viral (Disturbing Visuals)

बिहार के गया में एक महिला के साथ बर्बरता की गई। बच्चे चिल्लाते रहे, पिता को माँ से दूर करते रहे लेकिन वो नहीं माना.. बस मारते गया। अब पता चला कि बच्चों की माँ नहीं रही। ससुराल वालों पर हत्या के आरोप हैं। क्या महिलाएं-क्या पुरुष, सब कहीं न कहीं उत्पीड़न झेल रहे हैं! pic.twitter.com/y7OxUsZmIh — Govind Pratap Singh | GPS (@govindprataps12) June 21, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

