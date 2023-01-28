This year’s ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony will be graced by the President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu, at the historic Vijay Chowk, New Delhi on January 29, 2022. Martial musical tunes with Indian fervour will be the flavour of the ceremony. The biggest drone show in India, comprising 3,500 indigenous drones, will light up the evening sky over the Raisina Hill during the ceremony. Beating Retreat 2023: BSF Dog Squad Takes Part in Ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border on 74th Republic Day (Watch Video).

Beating Retreat Ceremony 2023:

‘Beating the Retreat’ Ceremony 2023 to be held at Vijay Chowk, New Delhi on January 29 under the presence of President Droupadi Murmu. Ceremony to showcase 29 tunes based on Classical Ragas, biggest Drone Show, comprising of 3,500 indigenous drones. — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)