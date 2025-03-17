In a shocking case of animal cruelty, a stray dog was found bleeding with its private parts slashed in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar, prompting police action. The brutal act occurred near Shalini Grounds on March 13, at around midnight when two men allegedly attacked the animal with a blade. An animal activist discovered the injured dog and alerted passersby, leading to the capture of one accused, identified as 23-year-old Nitish Kumar, a Bihar native working at a nearby construction site. The second suspect fled the scene and remains at large. Authorities confirmed that while the dog suffered grievous injuries, no sexual assault was involved. Outrage has erupted among animal rights activists, demanding strict action. Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the absconding accused and ensure justice. Bengaluru Horror: Drunk Man From Bihar Cuts Udders of 3 Cows in Bangalore's Vinayak Nagar, Arrested.

Stray Dog Brutally Attacked in Bengaluru, Probe Underway

The state of humanity appears to be deteriorating, with cruelty extending not only towards vulnerable human beings but also towards innocent animals. In a shocking and deeply disturbing incident, the police arrested a 23-year-old daily-wage worker and launched a manhunt for his… pic.twitter.com/LdO1EgVRLQ — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) March 16, 2025

