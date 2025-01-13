A shocking incident of animal cruelty has come to light from Karnataka, where a man allegedly cut the udders of three cows in Bengaluru. According to news agency IANS, the accused has been identified as Sheikh Nasru, a resident of Bihar. Nasru was arrested for cutting the udders of three cows in Bangalore's Vinayak Nagar. The unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday, January 12. It is also reported that Nasru was drunk at the time of the incident. An FIR was filed, and the cows were said to be safe after treatment. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Slits Wife’s Throat Over Infidelity Suspicion, Kills Daughter and Niece for Supporting Her; Surrenders With Blood-Stained Weapon in Peenya.

Man Cuts Udders of Three Cows in Bengaluru

Karnataka: A man named Sheikh Nasru from Bihar was arrested for cutting the udders of three cows in Vinayak Nagar, Bengaluru, on 12-01-25. He was drunk at the time. An FIR was filed, and the cows are now safe after treatment pic.twitter.com/wTksc6er0t — IANS (@ians_india) January 13, 2025

