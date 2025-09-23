In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband in broad daylight at the Sunkadakatte bus stand in Bengaluru, in front of their 12-year-old daughter, on Monday, September 22. The couple, both in their second marriages and married just three months ago, reportedly had frequent arguments, according to police. Reportedly, the husband suddenly confronted the woman while she was waiting to cross the road and stabbed her 11 times before fleeing. The victim, a telecaller named K Rekha, was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to her injuries. Authorities are investigating the case, with the elder daughter being treated as a key eyewitness. Bengaluru Horror: Woman Kills Pet Dog for Tantrik Ritual, Hides Rotting Body in Apartment for Days; Case Registered.

STORY | Woman stabbed to death in front of daughter at Bengaluru bus stand A 32-year-old woman has been stabbed to death by her husband in front of her teenage daughter at a bus stand here, police said on Tuesday. The couple got married only three months ago and this is second… pic.twitter.com/Ij6dyJ45i0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

