Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said that Bengaluru Urban (excluding BBMP) has achieved 100% vaccination coverage. K Sudhakar, in a tweet, said that Bengaluru Urban has become the first district in Karnataka to be fully vaccinated. He also congratulated all the health workers and district administration on achieving this remarkable feat.

Bengaluru Urban (excluding BBMP) achieves 100% vaccination coverage, becomes the first district in Karnataka to be fully vaccinated, tweets state Health Minister K Sudhakar. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/MMPAAtIoKj — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

