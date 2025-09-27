In Baharampur, West Bengal, the Khagra Crematorium Ghat Durga Puja Committee has unveiled a striking new idol depicting US President Donald Trump as a demon, drawing widespread attention. Crafted by artist Asim Pal, the idol symbolises perceived betrayal by Trump despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to maintain friendly relations. The committee cited grievances over trade policies, including tariffs that they view as harmful to India’s interests, as the inspiration behind the demon portrayal. The idol was inaugurated in the presence of Baharampur Municipality Mayor Naru Gopal Mukherjee and quickly became the centerpiece of discussion, highlighting how international political developments influence local cultural expressions. Pratik, a committee member, explained that the portrayal reflects Trump’s “betrayal” through fifty percent tariffs on India. The display has received strong responses from the community, demonstrating how Durga Puja continues to serve as a platform for social and political commentary. US Tariff: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Assures Exporters of Govt Support Amid Uncertainty in International Market As Tariff Hike Kicks In.

