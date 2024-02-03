Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani issued an official statement on Saturday, February 3, 2024, on being conferred with India’s highest civilian award ‘Bharat Ratna’. The statement read, “With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the 'Bharat Ratna' that has been conferred on me today.” It is not only an honour for me as a person, but also for the ideals and principles that I have strobe to serve throughout my life to the best of my ability, it added. Bharat Ratna to Lal Krishna Advani: Former Deputy PM and Veteran BJP Leader To Be Conferred Bharat Ratna, Announces PM Narendra Modi.

Lal Krishna Advani Issues Statement on Being Conferred With Bharat Ratna

"With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the 'Bharat Ratna' that has been conferred on me today. It is not only an honour for me as a person, but also for the ideals and principles that I have strobe to serve throughout my life to the best of my ability...," Veteran BJP… pic.twitter.com/wTFCvQ6gsd — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)