A day after her haldi ceremony, 22-year-old Soni Himmat Rathod was found murdered inside the Bhavnagar residence of her fiance, Sajan Baraiya, on Friday night, just hours before their wedding. The couple, who had been in a live-in relationship for eight months, were set to formalise their bond on Saturday. Soni, who had “I Love Sajan” tattooed on her hand and “Akhanda Saubhagyavati” inscribed in mehndi, was discovered dead early Saturday morning. According to a complaint by her brother Vipul, tensions escalated on November 14 after the couple argued, prompting Soni to take refuge at her grandmother’s home. Sajan allegedly barged in, assaulted their father, and forcibly took her away. The family searched through the night but learned the next morning that Soni had been killed. Police said she was brutally attacked with an iron pipe and her head was smashed against a wall. Sajan is currently missing. Etah Shocker: Man Kills Wife After She Opposed His Extramarital Affair, Stages Accident for Insurance Payout; 2 Arrested As Attempt To Mislead Police Fails.

Bride-to-Be Found Murdered Hours Before Wedding in Gujarat

A Saturday that was meant to be one of the happiest days of their lives ended in tragedy for the Rathod family in Gujrat's Bhavnagar as bride -to-be Soni Himmat Rathod ,22, was murdered inside her Home, allegedly by her finance,just hours before their wedding. The accused… pic.twitter.com/ZGpcgmIPQ4 — social scientist (@socialscie50255) November 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

