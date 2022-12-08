As BJP inches towards a historic win in Gujarat, the state chief CR Patil on Thursday announced that current chief minister Bhupendra Patel will return as the Gujarat CM. Patel will take oath on December 12. The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Bhupendra Patel to Take Oath On December 12:

Bhupendra Patel will be the chief minister again: Gujarat BJP Chief CR Patil #GujaratElection2022 https://t.co/tTh8136mao — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022

