Biennial elections to 15 seats of #AndhraPradesh Legislative Council and #Telangana Legislative Council will be held on March 13.#ElectionCommissionofIndia announced the schedule for 13 seats of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council and two seats of Telangana Legislative Council. pic.twitter.com/G53mWourmk— IANS (@ians_india) February 9, 2023

