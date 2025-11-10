Ahead of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on 11 November, the Bihar Police ATS has issued a high-alert advisory following a car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on 10 November. The blast, which damaged nearby vehicles and killed eight people, has prompted authorities to emphasise heightened vigilance across the country, including the poll-bound state. The advisory instructs intensive checking campaigns at religious sites, tourist spots, markets, metro and railway stations, and administrative buildings, while police patrols are to be increased in crowded areas. CCTV cameras are to be monitored 24/7, and checkpoints strengthened in sensitive and border areas. Prompt action on suspicious activity, coordination with security agencies, and monitoring of social media for rumours are also mandated. Officials have urged local peace committees and police personnel to assist in intelligence gathering and ensure all preventive measures are effectively implemented ahead of the elections. Delhi Blast: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Amit Shah, Takes Stock of Situation After Car Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station Kills 8.

Bihar ATS Issues High Alert Ahead of Phase 2 Voting After Delhi Blast

Bihar: Following a car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station, Bihar Police ATS issued a threat advisory ahead of the second phase of state assembly elections on 11 November pic.twitter.com/uFoHTMtTOF — IANS (@ians_india) November 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

