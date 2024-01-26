Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived at the Raj Bhavan to attend the 'At Home' reception event in Patna on Friday, January 26, 2024. Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is also present at the event. Meanwhile, with the backing of his intermittent ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nitish Kumar will take the oath of office as chief minister of Bihar for the seventh time on Sunday, according to reports, as the political upheaval in the state comes to an end. As with the agreement reached during the 2020 election, the BJP will reportedly receive two Deputy Chief Minister positions in exchange for its support. Nitish Kumar Cancels All Engagements on January 28, Likely to Take Oath as Bihar CM With BJP Support: Reports.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Arrives at Raj Bhavan in Patna

