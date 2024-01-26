Amidst intense political speculation and the precarious state of the ruling JD(U)-RJD-Congress alliance in Bihar, reports suggest that Nitish Kumar is likely to cross over to the NDA again. The swearing-in ceremony of the Bihar Chief Minister, with the support of BJP, is said to be “more or less finalised”. According to reports, Sushil Kumar Modi is set to take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 28. This development marks a significant shift in Bihar’s political landscape. Nitish Kumar’s Dynasty Politics Statement Aimed at RJD and Congress, Mahagathbandhan Govt Won't Remain Intact: Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Bihar News

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)