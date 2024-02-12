Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government won the Floor Test after 129 MLAs supported the resolution on Monday, February 12, 2024. Meanwhile, the opposition walked out from the State Assembly. Earlier, the Bihar State Assembly passed a no-confidence motion against Speaker and RJD leader Awadh Bihari Choudhary. Chaudhary was removed from his position as speaker of the assembly after the resolution was supported by 129 MLAs.

Bihar: RJD's Awadh Bihari Chaudhary Removed as State Assembly Speaker.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Government Wins Floor Test

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's government wins Floor test after 129 MLAs support the resolution. The opposition walked out from the State Assembly. pic.twitter.com/Xr84vYKsbz — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

