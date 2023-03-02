A court in Hajipur has granted bail to father of Galwan martyr Jai Kishore Singh. Last Saturday, Raj Kapoor Singh, father of Jai Kishore Singh, one of the 20 Indian Army soldiers killed in the clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley of Ladakh, was arrested at Jandaha in Vaishali district, around 50 kms from Bihar’s capital Patna, following a dispute over construction of a memorial for his son. Bihar: Father of Galwan Martyr Arrested for ‘Illegally’ Constructing Son’s Memorial, Kins Allege Humiliation by Cops (Watch Video).

Galwan Martyr’s Father Granted Bail in Bihar:

Vaishali,Bihar | Raj Kapoor Singh,father of Jai Kishore Singh who lost his life in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash,granted bail by ADJ 3 Naveen Kumar Thakur's court in Hajipur His family alleged that Singh was thrashed&later arrested for building a memorial for his son on govt land — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023

