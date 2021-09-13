In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pitru Paksha Mela 2021 will not be organised. The district administration has asked people from Bihar and outside that tehy should avoid visiting Gaya. "There'll be a ban on people coming in large groups. COVID test will be mandatory for people coming from outside," said Gaya District Adminstration. Notably, last year also. the Pitru Paksha Mela was cancelled.

Tweet By ANI:

