Outside the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) headquarters in Patna, security guards for Bihar Law Minister Shamim Ahmed were seen fighting with each other. On Wednesday, a video of the incident surfaced on social media and has since gone viral. In the footage, a few men in uniform and some who were dressed casually could be seen grabbing each other in front of the RJD office's gate. They stop fighting and pick up where they left off as soon as they spot the cameraman. Delhi Mall Fight: Rider, Security Guard Engage in Ugly Brawl Over Delay in Handing Parking Ticket Outside Anand Vihar Mall, Viral Video Surfaces.

Bihar Law Minister's Security Personnel Caught Fighting on Camera

पटना-राजद कार्यालय के बाहर विधि मंत्री शमीम अहमद के सुरक्षाकर्मी आपस में लड़ गए सुरक्षाकर्मियों के बीच जमकर हुई मारपीट और हाथापाई । pic.twitter.com/WEGtEThIXc — varun Kumar (@2541d5aefcfa4e4) July 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)