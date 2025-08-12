A shocking video showing two people dragging a naked dead body on the staircase at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Bihar's Bettiah has gone viral on social media. In the 19-second video, the two people, allegedly hospital staff, dragged the body of an unidentified person on the stairs. According to the reports, the body was found near Palam City on the Bettiah-Nautan Road. The viral video has drawn strong reactions from the Aam Aadmi Party and Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party. "In Bihar's Bettiah, an unidentified body was dragged away after a postmortem. This person could be someone’s brother or father. The incident took place at GMCH hospital. Whether alive or dead—how sensitive the Bihar government is toward humans can be clearly understood from these horrific images," AAP slammed the Bihar government. Medical Negligence at Jalaun Hospital: Man Escapes Operation Theatre After Being Taken In by Mistake for Surgery He Didn’t Need; Probe Ordered (Watch Video).

2 People Dragged Naked Dead Body on Staircase at Bettiah GMCH

Viral Video of 2 People Dragging Naked Dead Body on Staircase Draws Sharp Reaction From Jan Suraaj

AAP Slams Bihar Govt

शर्म आनी चाहिए सरकार को 😡 बिहार के बेतिया में पोस्टमार्टम के बाद एक अज्ञात शव को घसीटते हुए ले जाया गया। यह व्यक्ति किसी का भाई या पिता होगा। घटना GMCH अस्पताल की है। जीवित हो या मृत -इंसानों के प्रति कितनी संवेदनशील है बिहार सरकार, इन भयानक तस्वीरों से साफ समझा जा सकता है। pic.twitter.com/fhFNbaxlDM — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) August 12, 2025

