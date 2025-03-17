In a shocking incident, a police constable allegedly broke into a woman’s house and raped her. The accused, identified as Sudhir Singh, hailing from Saichaini village in the Siswan police station area, reportedly entered the victim’s house through the roof. As he attempted to flee the scene, he fell and broke his leg. Locals alerted the police, and he was soon taken into custody. Authorities are investigating the case, and legal action is being taken against the accused. Siwan: Class 10 Girl Studying on Rooftop of Her House Dies After Being Pushed by Monkey in Bihar.

