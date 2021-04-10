Bihar Police SHO Beaten to Death During Raid in West Bengal Village

WB: SHO of Kishanganj Police Station in Bihar, Ashwini Kumar beaten to death by a crowd in a village in Goalpokhar police station area of Uttar Dinajpur. IG Purnia Range says, "He had come for a raid in connection with a bike theft. Islampur SP with us. We'll raid & make arrests" pic.twitter.com/lwUEodPDWr — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

