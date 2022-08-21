In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old boy who was addicted to PUBG ended his life after he lost a game. The incident took place in Bihar's Bhagalpur. According to reports, the boy was playing the PUBG game inside his room. Police officials said that the boy did not open the door when his family called him for dinner. Later, they found him hanging from the ceiling of his room.

