A man was tied to tree and brutally thrashed by his wife and her relatives after being caught in a compromising position with his mother-in-law in Bihar’s Jamui. The incident occurred in the Lakshmipur Police Station area of Jamui district. The man identified as Sunil got involved in a secret relationship with a woman from the same village, who is perceived as Sunil's mother-in-law despite being a father of three children. He was caught by the villagers in a compromising situation with his mother-in-law. They tied the man to a tree and informed his wife about the same. He was beaten up with sticks and broom. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. Bihar: 27-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Dies in Jamui District After Husband Sets Her on Fire.

Man Beaten in Bihar

Abusive and Violent content. Pls use earphones. ►In Jamui, Bihar villagers caught a Man and his Mother in Law in compromising situation. They tied the Damad with a tree and informed his wife about the same. ►Wife and her relatives assaulted the man whereas the so called Mother… pic.twitter.com/L2TS7ZlVeB — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) December 15, 2023

