A terrifying video has surfaced on social media that shows a youth being stabbed to death in broad daylight. The incident occurred in Bihar's Nawada. The terrifying clip reveals how the accused stabbed the victim 30 times to death. The victim was identified as Rahul Kumar. Reports said that the victim is believed to be the son of a woman constable. Efforts to identify the accused are on. Bihar Shocker: Girlfriend’s Family Chops Off Boyfriend’s Private Parts in Muzaffarpur, Victim Battling for His Life.

Boy dies after he was stabbed 30 times in Bihar's Nawada. He was identified as Rahul Kumar. Efforts were on to identify the accused. #Bihar #CCTV #CCTVFootage #ViralVideo #Video pic.twitter.com/0EPwf2itXF — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) December 9, 2023

