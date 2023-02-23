A man was caught on CCTV camera throwing stones at a passing train at Gaya railway station in Bihar. In the footage, the man was first seen sitting on a bench. As soon as the train picks up a little momentum, he gets up and hurls a rock at the locomotive. The incident took place on February 21 at around 11:57 pm. Taking cognisance of the footage, Gaya RPF swung into action and arrested the stone pelter. The RPF India shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "This kind of reckless behavior will not be tolerated and the perpetrator will face the full consequences of the law." Mumbai: RPF Jawans Save Lives of Woman, Her Child As They Fall From Moving Train Due to Jostling of Passengers at Mankhurd Railway Station (Watch Video).

Stone Pelter Caught on CCTV Footage:

#RPF Gaya swiftly identified & arrested a man caught on CCTV, pelting stones at a passing train. This kind of reckless behavior will not be tolerated and the perpetrator will face the full consequences of the law.#OperationSanraksha #SentinelsOnRail #ActionAgainstCrime pic.twitter.com/Mp5npX9AH4 — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) February 23, 2023

