Amid the rise in crimes in Bihar, a bizarre statement of a top cop from the state is going viral on social media. While speaking to reporters in Patna, Bihar's ADG (HQ) Kundan Krishnan said that many murders took place across the state recently. "Most murders happen in the months of April, May and June. This continues until the rains come, as most farmers do not have work. After the rains, people in the farming community get busy and the incidents reduce," Kundan Krishnan said. The top cop also said that they have formed a new cell this month, which will create a database of all the former shooters, contract killers and keep an eye on them. Murder Convict on Parole Shot Dead in Patna Hospital.

Bihar's Top Cop Says More Murders Happen in May-June

Kundan Krishnan's Statement on Murders in Bihar Go Viral

#WATCH | Patna: Bihar ADG (HQ) Kundan Krishnan says, "Recently, a lot of murders have happened in the whole of Bihar. Most murders happen in the months of April, May and June. This continues until the rains come, as most farmers do not have work. After the rains, people in the… pic.twitter.com/b1OsUEWGTr — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)