The Bhartiya Janata Party leader Kaka Arjun was gunned down today by Naxals near Ilmidi village in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. The police confirmed the development. Additional SP Chandrakant Governa told ANI that, "Naxals killed a BJP leader, Kaka Arjun near Ilmidi village in Bijapur." More details are awaited.

BJP Leader Kaka Arjun Gunned Down:

Chhattisgarh | "Naxals killed a BJP leader, Kaka Arjun near Ilmidi village in Bijapur," says Additional SP Chandrakant Governa Further details awaited. — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)