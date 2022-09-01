Sukhbir Khatana, a BJP leader, was shot dead by 5 unknown assailants on Thursday in broad daylight in Gurugram when he had gone to a cloth showroom in neighbourhood. Sukhbir was seriously injured and was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. In a CCTV footage, 5 men can be seen running out of a shop with guns in their hands.

Watch CCTV Footage:

