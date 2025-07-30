BJP Yuva Morcha leader Amit Solunke has been granted interim bail in a forgery case involving the impersonation of MLC Prasad Lad. Solunke is accused of using Lad’s forged letterhead and signature to fraudulently secure INR 3.60 crore for a road project in Beed. The fake letter was sent to the Beed planning department, triggering an FIR at Sion Police Station. Mumbai Police identified Solunke as the key conspirator behind the scam. The prosecution opposed bail, citing the gravity of the offence. However, the court allowed interim bail amid ongoing investigations. Fake Spy Case Scam: Fraudsters Posing as ATS, Jammu and Kashmir Police Officials Extort INR 22.4 Lakh From Elderly Woman After Accusing Her of Being ‘Pakistan Spy’ in Mumbai; Case Registered.

BJP Leader Gets Bail in INR 3.6 Crore Forgery Case

