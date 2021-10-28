Witness in cruse ship drug case BJP’s Manish Bhanushali summoned by Mumbai police for questioning on Thursday. BJP worker Manish Bhanushali accepted that he was the one who was seen escorting Arbaz Merchant, out of the International Cruise Terminal, as claimed by Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik.

BJP's Manish Bhanushali, a witness in drugs on cruise ship case, has been summoned for questioning: Mumbai Police (file photo) pic.twitter.com/5RcDppMNGv — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)