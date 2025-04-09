Bihar Sports Minister and BJP MLA Surendra Mehta faced widespread criticism after distributing blankets during a public event on April 6 in Ahiyaapur village, Begusarai — amid soaring temperatures nearing 40°C. Held to mark the BJP’s 45th foundation day, the event saw over 700 attendees receiving ang vastra, a traditional cloth symbolizing respect. However, the gesture backfired online, with users mocking the timing and practicality, given the prevailing heatwave. Congress leader Sanjib Bhattacharya slammed the move as a hasty political stunt in response to the party’s new youth campaign. While Mehta defended the act as a sign of gratitude, his social media post praising the initiative was later deleted. The controversy quickly turned into meme fodder, fueling political and public debate across platforms. RJD’s Mukesh Roshan Breaks Down After Tej Pratap Yadav Hints At Contesting From Mahua Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Video of Crying MLA Goes Viral.

Blanket Distribution in Scorching Heat

