RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav’s announcement to contest from the Mahua assembly seat in Bihar’s upcoming elections has created turmoil within the party, leaving current Mahua MLA Mukesh Roshan visibly distressed. A video circulating on social media shows Roshan breaking down on the road, fearing the loss of his seat. “Tej Pratap Yadav is Lalu Prasad’s son; how can I compare myself to him? If needed, I’m ready to quit politics and return to medical practice,” Roshan said, expressing his emotional acceptance of the party’s decision. Tej Pratap, who previously represented Mahua and won by a large margin in 2015, highlighted his developmental work in the constituency, stating, “If I don’t contest from Mahua, who else will?” Tej Pratap Yadav Loses Cool, Pushes RJD Worker on Stage at Misa Bharti's Nomination Rally in Bihar's Patliputra Lok Sabha Seat (Watch Video).

Tej Pratap Yadav’s Mahua Bid Leaves RJD MLA Mukesh Roshan in Tears

टिकट कटने के डर से फुट-फुट कर रोये महुआ से आरजेड़ी के विधायक मुकेश रौशन। कल ही तेज प्रताप यादव ने महुआ से चुनाव लड़ने का किया है ऐलान। pic.twitter.com/JJezOlyPSq — Chandramohan Mishra (@cmohan_pat) December 9, 2024

